BUSINESS OPINION – Statement from the Chilliwack Economic Resource Network on U.S. Tariffs

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Economic Resource Network) The recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian goods, and Canada’s necessary response, create significant challenges for businesses, farmers, and consumers on both sides of the border. These tariffs will increase costs, disrupt supply chains, and impact livelihoods—affecting everything from food prices to manufacturing and exports.



Canada and the U.S. have built a deeply integrated and mutually beneficial trading relationship over decades. Whether it’s our agriculture, natural resources, or manufacturing sectors, our economies are stronger together. Trade between our countries supports jobs, strengthens communities, and keeps essential goods moving efficiently. Unraveling this partnership will have consequences that neither Canadians nor Americans can afford.



The Chilliwack Economic Resource Network—which includes the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation, Tourism Chilliwack, Sto:lo Community Futures, Community Futures South Fraser, Downtown Chilliwack BIA, and the City of Chilliwack—stands united in support of our local business community. As members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the BC Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Vancouver Board of

Trade, we will lean on our partners for guidance and advocacy during these challenging times.

We encourage businesses to explore the resources available to help navigate these trade disruptions. The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has compiled a comprehensive resource library that provides key insights and strategies for businesses impacted by these tariffs. You can access these resources here: Tariff Business Resources.



Additionally, the Canadian Chamber’s Trade Tracker is a valuable tool for monitoring and assessing the effects of these trade disruptions in real time. Businesses can access it here: Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker.



While these tariffs create immediate obstacles, they also reinforce the importance of strengthening our own economy. We must continue to support local businesses, invest in Canadian-made products, and explore new market opportunities. A resilient economy will ensure that businesses in Chilliwack and across Canada can thrive—regardless of external pressures.



The Chilliwack Economic Resource Network is committed to providing support, resources, and advocacy for our local businesses. We encourage all businesses to stay informed, reach out for assistance, and utilize the tools available to navigate the evolving trade landscape.



For more information or support, please connect with any of our partner organizations. Together, we will navigate these challenges and build a stronger future for Chilliwack’s business community.