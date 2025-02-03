Beaulieu Returns to Chilliwack Chiefs from Quebec League

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that veteran defender Olivier Beaulieu has made the decision to return to the Chilliwack Chiefs and the BCHL from the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL. From Terrebonne, QC, Beaulieu joined the Chiefs during the 2022-23 season and has totalled 100 games in the BCHL with the team. In 18 games in Shawinigan Beaulieu was playing top-4 minutes and played a key role in major junior. With the recent developments surrounding major junior and the NCAA, Beaulieu made the difficult decision to return home to Quebec to play in the QMJHL. Despite his success in Shawinigan, Beaulieu expressed an interest in returning to Chilliwack to pursue a league championship and his best opportunity to obtain an NCAA scholarship.

“It was certainly a tough day when OB notified us that he had made the decision to leave our program in favour of the QMJHL.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney. “We understand the external pressures that players can be under sometimes and ultimately supported him through that thought process. When we found out that OB wanted to return to Chilliwack, we had some internal conversations with players and staff. We decided that ultimately we were not thrilled with a player making a decision to leave, but our number one priority has been and always will be giving players the best opportunity to pursue an NCAA scholarship. This is why we have decided to bring OB back into our program as we move toward a championship pursuit this season.”

“I am really excited and grateful to have the opportunity to return to Chilliwack. The team here has an amazing culture and is looking to win a championship.” Said the 2005-born defender before adding “The connection the staff has with the NCAA, and the talent level in the BCHL are things that really made this the best decision for my game at this point in time.”