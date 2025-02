Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society for their annual Spring River Cleanup, Saturday April 5.

Registration is open at Thompson Regional Park from 8:30-9:30am and they will supply garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks.

They ask that all garbage be dropped off at the Park no later than 1:30pm.

Their new website is under construction and hope to have you able to pre-register and sign a waiver there.

