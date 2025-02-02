UFV Sports Saturday – Strong Weekend for Basketball and Women’s Volleyball

Fraser Valley – MBB | Five players with double digit points as the Cascades handle business at UNBC

Five players made double digits in points as the Cascades finish out business with UNBC winning 94-65 Saturday night in Prince George.

The Cascades move to 9-9 while the Timberwolves sit at 1-15.

The Cascades have a bye next weekend but are back at the UFV Athletic Centre Friday, February 14 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 15 at 5 p.m. against the Trinity Western University Spartans.

WBB | Leda and Gobeil duo drove Cascade’s scoring to win 77-51 over the Timberwolves

Bernie Leda and Maddy Gobeil drove the Cascades in points to help secure their second win 77-51 over the University of Northern British Columbia Saturday night in Prince George.



The Cascades secure 13-5 while the Timberwolves are now at 4-12.

The Cascades have a bye next weekend but are back at the UFV Athletic Centre Friday, February 14 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, February 15 at 3 p.m. against the Trinity Western University Spartans.

WVB | Feist leads Cascades attack to a gritty win in game two of Regina series

A strong attack from Mandi Feist helped the Cascades get a 3-1 (25-14,25-15,28-30,25-19) win over the University of Regina Cougars Saturday night in Regina.



The win now has the Cascades at 14-2 while the Cougars are 4-14.

The Cascades are away at Trinity Western University Thursday, February 6 at 5 p.m. and at home Friday, February 7 at 7:45 p.m. Head to the UFV Athletic Centre or catch all the action on Canada West TV.