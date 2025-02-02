Try Chilliwack Ringette on Family Day – February 17

Chilliwack – Have your kids ever thought about trying ringette? It’s an exciting, fast-paced game that’s perfect for both boys and girls who enjoy being active and having fun on the ice.



If they’re curious about giving it a try, there’s a Come Try Ringette event happening on February 17th at 9:30 AM. It’s a fantastic opportunity for kids to experience the game firsthand in a fun and supportive environment. Most equipment will be available to borrow, so all they need to bring is their enthusiasm!



One of the best parts about ringette is the incredible community of families and the amazing group of kids who make the sport so special.

For more details or to register, contact Lana at lana@chilliwackringette.ca