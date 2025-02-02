Reece Howden Finishes Off The Podium in FIS Ski Cross Sunday in Switzerland

Veysonnaz, SUI/Calgary (Aline Canada) One pole and two cowbells. Canada’s Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC) completed the perfect weekend of racing in Veysonnaz, SUI, on Sunday, winning at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup stop for the second day in a row.

After topping the podium for her 34th-career World Cup win on Saturday, the 32-year-old put in a repeat performance on another bluebird day at the Valais canton resort to claim her 35th victory and 72nd World Cup podium performance.

Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) put Canada on the podium in the men’s race, claiming third for his first podium finish since December 12, 2023 when he won in Innichen, ITA. Finishing on the box for the sixth time in his career, Sunday’s race was the 27-year-old’s first third-place finish since Arosa, SUI since December 14, 2021.

Two of Canada’s Saturday medalists finished fourth on Sunday, with India Sherret and Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) finishing off the podium after making the big finals on both days.

Ski cross races again in Val di Fassa (ITA) on February 8 to 9