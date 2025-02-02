FVRD – Neilson Regional Park CLOSED Until Further Notice Due to Icy Conditions 

FVRD – Neilson Regional Park is CLOSED until further notice due to icy conditions.
Neilson Regional Park is a 10-hectare park that borders Hatzic Lake on the east side of Mission. The park is popular for large picnics and organized gatherings, nature viewing, and beach activities.
Hours
7 am to sunset
Location
8746 Edwards Street
Mission, BC
View a Google map of the area
Attractions
In early November, Draper Creek has a small chum and coho salmon run
Covered picnic shelter, which can be reserved for private events
Flush toilets
Activities include picnicking, fishing, bird watching and boating
Boat access to Hatzic Lake is available by hand launching only.