City of Abbotsford Call for Proposals for New Video Project on Authenticity in Indigenous Business

Abbotsford – From Sumas First Nation: The City of Abbotsford has launched a call for proposals for a new video project on authenticity in Indigenous business. This is a project the the City of Abbotsford is working on with our Indigenous Businesses Working Group (Stό:lō Community Futures, Semá:th, Máthxwi, and Leq’a:mel First Nations, as well as the Fraser Valley Métis Association).



They are aiming to get proposals from youth Indigenous videographers (ages 16-39). The selected videographer will receive fees as well as mentorship and training. The deadline for proposals is March 1st.



More details can be found online here: https://buff.ly/3Q0ILya

Flyer is also available here on our website: https://buff.ly/4hiimYm



If anyone has questions, please contact Carilynn Siemens: csiemens@abbotsford.ca OR indigenousrelations@abbotsford.ca

