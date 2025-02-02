City of Abbotsford Call for Proposals for New Video Project on Authenticity in Indigenous Business

Abbotsford – From Sumas First Nation: The City of Abbotsford has launched a call for proposals for a new video project on authenticity in Indigenous business. This is a project the the City of Abbotsford is working on with our Indigenous Businesses Working Group (Stό:lō Community Futures, Semá:th, Máthxwi, and Leq’a:mel First Nations, as well as the Fraser Valley Métis Association).
They are aiming to get proposals from youth Indigenous videographers (ages 16-39). The selected videographer will receive fees as well as mentorship and training. The deadline for proposals is March 1st.
More details can be found online here: https://buff.ly/3Q0ILya
Flyer is also available here on our website: https://buff.ly/4hiimYm
If anyone has questions, please contact Carilynn Siemens: csiemens@abbotsford.ca OR indigenousrelations@abbotsford.ca
FVRD – Neilson Regional Park CLOSED Until Further Notice Due to Icy Conditions
FVRD – Neilson Regional Park is CLOSED until further notice due to icy conditions. Neilson Regional Park is a 10-hectare park that borders Hatzic Lake on the