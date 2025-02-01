Protect the Pipes with Upcoming Cold Snap

Abbotsford – A reminder from the City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley, regardless where you live:

As we are stepping into February with a burst of winter weather, we want to make sure everyone is prepared for the repercussions of extreme cold – and that definitely includes frozen pipes.

Get ahead of next week’s cold front and do what you can to prevent frozen pipes in your home!

Why do pipes freeze?

Shallow water lines, poor insulation, and cold drafts can lead to frozen pipes, especially in older homes!

Prevention tips:

– Insulate pipes & seal drafts

– Keep garage doors closed in extreme cold

– Set your thermostat to 15°C+ when traveling

– Disconnect and drain outdoor faucets

How to tell if your pipes are frozen:

– No or low water flow

– Frost on pipes or shut-off valves

– Flooding from burst pipes

What to do:

– Turn off your main shut-off valve if pipes burst

– Keep a trickle of water running to prevent freezing

– Use a hairdryer or heating pad (but NEVER a blowtorch) to thaw pipes

– Call a plumber or the City if you lose all water

Find more information and resources at abbotsford.ca/weather/extreme-cold.