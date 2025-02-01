Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Finishes Third at FIS Ski Cross in Veysonnaz, Switzerland

Calgary/Veysonnaz, SUI – (Alpine Canada) – Reigning Crystal Globe champion Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC) captured the win, and India Sherrett (Cranbrook, BC) extended her lead atop the overall FIS World Cup Ski Cross standings on Saturday as Canadians came away with three podium finishes to start the weekend in Veysonnaz, SUI.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden (Cultus Lake, BC) finished third, with all three Canadian podium finishers taking advantage of slick racing conditions on a bluebird day at the Swiss resort in the canton of Valais.

“Feels good to win today. I liked the course and the flow of the track. Looking forward to tomorrow and cleaning up a few small mistakes in the final,” Thompson said post-race. “I know I have a bit more speed out of the start and into the first turn.”

There is another race on Groundhog Day – February 2.

The full Alpine Canada story is here.