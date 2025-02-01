Chilliwack School District Preparing for the Weather – Media Advisories

Chilliwack – From School District No. 33 – Chilliwack:

Let’s talk about inclement weather! Inclement weather includes significant snowfall, freezing rain, high wind, and other severe weather. The district has a plan in place for these conditions.

When severe weather occurs, our team investigates road and site conditions beginning around 2:00am. This includes driving bus routes, visiting schools and sites, and consulting with the city and regional district. Staff consider weather forecasts for the entire day. Once we’ve assessed conditions, a recommendation is made to the Superintendent of Schools by 5AM.

When schools are closed, we immediately make announcements on local radio stations, our website, district Facebook and Instagram, and via School Messenger. We announce snow days on a day-by-day basis only. If severe weather continues, staff will continue to assess conditions daily.

When there is extreme weather and schools remain open, student attendance is the parent/guardians’ decision.

A Transportation Snow Plan is in place for students who rely on travel by school bus and live in higher elevations such as Chilliwack Mountain, Little Mountain, Majuba Hill, Ryder Lake and some areas of Columbia Valley and the Eastern Hillsides. An announcement will be made should travel in these areas become challenging due to slippery road conditions.