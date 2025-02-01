Skip to content

Chilliwack Learning Society City Wide Reading Challenge

Chilliwack – The 2025 City-Wide Reading Challenge February 1 -21

What qualifies? Books, graphic novels, audiobooks, podcasts and more. Who can participate? People of all ages!

Track your reading however you want – on your phone, a notepad, or our printable tracker/ballot. If you miss some days, that’s okay.

For more details about how to enter and where to get ballots please visit, bit.ly/CLSreadingchallenge

