Chilliwack Learning Society City Wide Reading Challenge

Chilliwack – The 2025 City-Wide Reading Challenge February 1 -21
What qualifies? Books, graphic novels, audiobooks, podcasts and more. Who can participate? People of all ages!
Track your reading however you want – on your phone, a notepad, or our printable tracker/ballot. If you miss some days, that’s okay.
For more details about how to enter and where to get ballots please visit, bit.ly/CLSreadingchallenge
Abbotsford Police Need Help to Locate 19-Year-Old Mehakpreet Kaur
Abbotsford – AbbyPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 19- Year-Old Mehakpreet Kaur.Early February 1 (@3:30AM), Mehakpreet walked away from her residence in the