BUSINESS OPINION – Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Responds to President Trump’s Tariffs

Abbotsford – (Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce) – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce CEO, Alex Mitchell, made the following statement:

“The United States is a critical trading partner for many of Abbotsford’s businesses. Today’s news is a clear economic blow – these tariffs will harm Canadian and American companies by upending supply chains, making everything more expensive, causing job losses, and adding more red tape without any benefit on either side.”

“As a border community, Abbotsford businesses know the value of this century-long friendship and trading relationship which has resulted in decades of economic growth and prosperity for Canadians and Americans. Abbotsford is home to a vibrant manufacturing sector that is deeply integrated with American partners and customers. We are also the agricultural capital of Canada with food exports that end up on the tables of American families.”

“On behalf of the 750 businesses we represent, the Abbotsford Chamber is calling for decisive and coordinated action from our government to support Canadian businesses to avoid the crushing impacts of these tariffs. This includes finding collaborative solutions to the main pain points impacting our relationship such as border security and the destructive impacts of fentanyl.”

“Our provincial economy is already facing economic headwinds, and now is the time to bring forward a bold agenda for growth that includes a mission for economic development by incentivizing innovation, accelerating approvals and permitting, building major projects, cutting red tape, and tearing down the longstanding barriers to interprovincial trade that leave our economy less productive and less competitive. We also need to take decisive action in diversifying our markets and reducing our reliance on one trading partner.”

“We’ve grown our respective economies in part through working together – now is the time to keep trade moving and do whatever it takes to ensure our Canadian businesses can succeed.”

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is coordinating with business associations and decision makers across the region and the country to fight for our members and our economic future.

We know many of our members will be impacted by these tariffs and The Chamber has put together a list of resources, and launched a survey to gather real-life stories and data about how these tariffs will impact Abbotsford businesses.

Tariff Survey

Resources for Business