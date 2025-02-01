BC Premier’s Response to Trump Tariffs – Buy Canadian, Pass on American Booze, Speed Up Private Sector Projects

Victoria/Vancouver – BC Media release – – Premier David Eby is announcing immediate counter-measures to stand up for B.C.’s workers and businesses after the United States announced incoming 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and 10% tariffs on energy.

“President Trump’s 25% tariffs are a complete betrayal of the historic bond between our countries and a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally,” said Premier Eby. “As British Columbians, and as Canadians, we will stand strong and united in the face of this unprecedented attack.”

As a first step in response to the tariffs, Premier Eby announced immediate measures, including:

* directing the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from “red states”, and remove the top-selling “red-state” brands from the shelves of public liquor stores; and

* directing the B.C. government and Crown corporations to buy Canadian goods and services first.

The Province is assessing private-sector projects worth $20 billion with the goal of getting them approved as quickly as possible, and issuing their permits faster. These are expected to create 6,000 jobs in remote and rural communities. In addition, the Province has vowed to support and help implement the actions being taken by the federal government.

Premier Eby added that additional measures are under consideration by B.C. and could be introduced in the coming days and weeks.

“We won’t back down or be bullied into becoming another state,” said Premier Eby. “Our province is unified and resolute. We’ll never stop standing up for B.C. and Canada.”

In January 2025, B.C. released its preliminary assessment of 25% tariffs. That analysis showed that B.C. could see a cumulative loss of $69 billion in economic activity between 2025 and 2028, along with the loss of more than 120,000 jobs. Estimates also indicated 25% tariffs on Canadian mineral exports alone will cost American companies over US$11 billion and have a profound effect on the U.S. defense industry, energy production, and manufacturing.

The B.C. government has a three-point approach to fight back against the tariffs and protect British Columbians:

1. respond to U.S. tariffs with tough counter-actions and outreach to American decision-makers;

2. strengthen B.C.’s economy by expediting projects and supporting industry and workers; and

3. diversify trade markets for products so British Columbia is less reliant on U.S. markets and customers.

To support B.C.’s strong tariff response and ensure actions are swift, responsive and co-ordinated, Premier Eby has established a trade and economic security task force to bring together business, labour and Indigenous leadership. The task force is co-chaired by Tamara Vrooman from the Vancouver International Airport, Jonathan Price from Teck, Bridgitte Anderson from the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and includes B.C.’s largest business organizations.

A new cabinet committee will act as a day-to-day war room, co-ordinating the whole-of-government approach the Province is taking to protect B.C.’s workers, businesses and economy.

Quick Facts:

* 54% of BC exports in 2023 were sent to the United States;

* Wood, pulp and paper, metallic mineral and energy products combined make up approximately 67% of total goods exports.

* The top five states for B.C.’s exports were: Washington ($9.8 billion), California ($3.2 billion), Illinois ($2.1 billion), Texas ($1.5 billion), Oregon ($1.3 billion)