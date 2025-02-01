Abby Canucks Rookie Forward Ty Mueller to Represent Team on 2025 AHL All-Star Roster

Abbotsfird (Abbotsford Canucks) – The American Hockey League announced that forward Ty Mueller has been selected to represent the Pacific Division as a member of its 2025 AHL All-Star Roster, presented by FloHockey. Mueller will be Abbotsford’s sole representative at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, as defenceman Elias Pettersson is now unable to attend due to being recalled by the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. Mueller is now set to become the third player in franchise history to participate in an AHL All-Star Game and has become the first Abbotsford Canucks rookie ever to participate.

Mueller, who will be 21 years, 11 months and 8 days old on February 3, is set to become the youngest player to represent the Abbotsford Canucks at an AHL All-Star Game. He currently leads Abbotsford rookies in points (22), assists (15), game-winning goals (four) and power-play assists (five) while skating in 38 of the club’s 41 regular season games to date. He also ranks third among all Abbotsford Canucks players in points and assists.

“Ty has had a great first year of pro so far,” said Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. “He has adapted well and has played in all situations for our group. This is a well-deserved honour for him.” The Cochrane, Alberta native made his professional hockey debut in front of many friends and family in Abbotsford’s season opener at Calgary on Oct. 11, 2024. He scored his first career AHL goal against Ontario’s Erik Portillo on Nov. 6, 2024, and recently recorded his first career multi-goal game (two goals, one assist) in the Canucks’ 4-1 home victory against Henderson on Jan. 10.

Mueller was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (105th overall) during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining Abbotsford, he played three collegiate seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC), recording 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) and 39 penalty minutes over 98 games played. He was selected as an initial nominee of the Hobey Baker Award as a top NCAA player following his junior year in 2023-24.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California—home of the Seattle Kraken’s affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds. The All-Star Classic comprises of the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, and the All-Star Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, February 3. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. PST and will be available for viewing on AHLTV.

More information on the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino can be found HERE.