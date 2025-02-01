Abbotsford Police Need Help to Locate 19-Year-Old Mehakpreet Kaur

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 19- Year-Old Mehakpreet Kaur.

Early February 1 (@3:30AM), Mehakpreet walked away from her residence in the 2900 Block Whistle Drive and police are concerned for her well-being. All attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and AbbyPD is seeking the public’s help.

Mehakpreet is a South Asian female with long black hair, 5’4”, with a medium build.

Mehakpreet was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket with stripes, flip-flops, and carrying a black backpack.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s front-line officers are actively investigating and searching for Mehakpreet.

Anyone with information about Mehakpreet or anyone who locates her to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-4582