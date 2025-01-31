Skip to content

City of Merritt Gets $4.85 million in Provincial Funding for Voght Street Overland Water Pumping Station

City of Merritt Gets $4.85 million in Provincial Funding for Voght Street Overland Water Pumping Station

Merritt – The City of Merritt has secured $4.85 million in provincial funding to construct the Voght Street Overland Water Pumping Station, a key component of its Flood Mitigation Plan (2022). The funding, provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) – Disaster Risk Reduction grant, marks a significant step forward in safeguarding the community from future flooding events.

See attached an expanded release here, on the crucial piece of infrastructure and new project that is the Voght Street Pump Station.

For additional Information, go to flood.merritt.ca , or Kim Mullin (City of Merritt Communications) at kim.mullin@merritt.ca.

Merritt Flood Mitigation – City of Merritt

