UFV Hope Wants Community Input on Local Programs

Hope – The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is reaching out to the community of Hope and its surrounding areas to gather members’ valuable input on the programs and services this community would like to see offered at UFV’s Hope Centre campus.

UFV is eager to hear from Hope community members and invites all residents to join in on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025, at the Hope Centre (1250 7th Avenue) for community conversations. These sessions will include snacks and coffee, providing a warm and welcoming environment for all to share and engage in one another’s thoughts and ideas.

Community Conversation Schedule:

Feb 4, 2025: 10 to 11 AM

Feb 4, 2025: 6:30 to 7:30 PM

The Hope Centre will also be open for drop-in and individual conversations on Feb 4, 2025, from 1 to 5 PM, and Feb 5, 2025 from 9 AM to 1 PM.

If residents are not able to participate in an in-person session, please complete this survey.

UFV believes in the importance of building strong relationships and connecting in person to ensure everyone feels heard and valued.

The community’s feedback is crucial and will help shape future offerings at the Hope Centre.

Working together to create the necessary programs and services that truly meet the needs of the Hope community, and its surrounding areas is of top priority.

For more information, please contact Crystal Sylvester at crystal.sylvester@ufv.ca or Heather Stewart at sagetransitions@gmail.com.