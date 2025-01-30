Traffic Advisory for South Coast and Fraser Valley – Potential Snow Conditions

Fraser Valley/Victoria/Vancouver – Drivers in the Lower Mainland, Howe Sound and Vancouver Island areas are urged to avoid travel where possible as significant snow and sub-zero temperatures are forecast to hit the South Coast this weekend.

The Fraser Valley may see some of the white stuff as well.

A special weather statement has been issued for the South Coast by Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada. Snow accumulation is expected, initially in higher elevations of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, starting the evening of Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, and into Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. The cold-weather system will persist, with snow and freezing rain forecast at sea level across the South Coast over the weekend and early into next week. There is a potential for significant snowfall, upward of 5-20 cm, with a chance of high-intensity accumulation on roads at times.

Drivers are urged to use caution and only drive if their vehicles are winter-ready. Winter tires are required to travel through all high-elevation areas, such as the Sea to Sky and Malahat. People who choose to travel should prepare for delays and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with extra supplies, including food, water and blankets.

Conditions are being closely monitored on all Lower Mainland highways. The Province’s road and bridge maintenance contractors are prepped, and anti-icing brine is being proactively applied. High-occupancy vehicle lanes on the Port Mann Bridge will be closed to support winter operations as crews use the cable collar systems to keep traffic safely moving. Lane closures at the Alex Fraser Bridge can also be expected to support winter operations as crews actively manage cable-collar systems.

On Vancouver Island, maintenance crews are proactively applying anti-icing brine and are closely monitoring conditions. The ministry will be working closely with its contractors to ensure plows and tow trucks are deployed quickly during snowy conditions.

People who choose to travel are reminded to leave space for highway-maintenance crews and move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. Drivers whose vehicles are not winter-ready must consider alternative modes of travel as significant snowfall is expected.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/