UPDATE – Telus Cup Tickets Now On Sale – Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Hosting Tournament in April 2025 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – On December 15 (2024) ,the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds hosted their second annual Community Holiday Event at the Chilliwack Coliseum, a festive gathering highlighting the anticipation of an upcoming hockey milestone.

One of the key highlights of the ceremony was the acknowledgment of the Thunderbirds’ role in the upcoming 2025 Telus Cup, which they will proudly host at the Chilliwack Coliseum in April. This prestigious tournament will see the U-18 Thunderbirds compete against the best teams in the nation, all aiming for the honour of hoisting the Telus Cup.

The event also featured the presence of his Worship, Mayor of Chilliwack, Ken Popove and Chief David Jimmie of the Sts’ailes First Nation representing the Ts’elxweyeqw, Squiala, and Stó:lō First Nations. Their participation underscored the significance of the occasion, especially as the arena stands on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples.

In a moving moment, attendees gathered to raise the Telus Cup banner, symbolizing the community’s support and excitement for the tournament ahead. The event celebrated hockey, community spirit, and the incredible young athletes who will soon take the ice.

As the Thunderbirds look forward to an unforgettable week in April filled with thrilling moments and cherished memories, the community’s enthusiasm and support continue to grow, fostering a strong bond between the team and its fans.

The Thunderbirds’ roster boasts exceptional talent, including WHL second-round pick Koltin Herfst, Vancouver Giants prospect Riley Charlton, and league-leading scorer Parker McDougal, among other highly regarded prospects. Fans can meet our U18 AAA team after the game for a 30-minute autograph session.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Telus Cup, which will take place from Sunday, April 21, to Sunday, April 27, 2025, featuring the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds as the host team competing against five regional champions from across Canada.

Semifinals are scheduled for April 26, before the medal games on April 27.

Tickets for the 2025 TELUS Cup can be purchased here.

Full-event ticket packages are on sale now—save on the cost per game and share games with family and friends! Get your tickets to all 19 games of the event to see the top U18 AAA teams in the country for an all-in price of $129.

See the full event schedule for more information on game times and stay up to date on qualifying teams at HockeyCanada.ca/TELUSCup.

2025 Telus Cup Tickets Banner