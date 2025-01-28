CPKC Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with Unifor

Fraser Valley/Calgary -(CNW) – Canadian Pacific Kansas City said it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with Unifor representing approximately 1,200 employees at CPKC in Canada.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement at the negotiating table with our mechanical employees in Canada,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. “By working collaboratively together with Unifor, we have reached an agreement benefiting our employees and their families while continuing to serve the needs of our customers and keeping the Canadian economy moving forward.”

Unifor represents mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants and mechanical support staff.

Details of the tentative collective agreement are not being released pending ratification of the new agreement.

CPKC runs north of the Fraser River, from Hope through Agassiz, Ridge Meadows and onto Vancouver.