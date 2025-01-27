OPINION – Urgent Action Needed to Protect CVSE Worker’s Safety

Burnaby (Coast Salish Territories) – Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers are concerned that their safety is at a tipping point. These workers – members of the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) – ensure the safety of our roads and transportation systems by enforcing commercial traffic regulations, but they are increasingly being exposed to violence and danger on the job.

While an investigation into a December arson attack on a CVSE weigh scale facility in Prince George is still ongoing, just yesterday a CVSE officer was assaulted on the job in Kamloops.

“The dangers CVSE officers face are no longer just a concern – they’ve become a crisis,” said BCGEU President Paul Finch. “These workers are subjected to escalating violence and intimidation while simply trying to keep our roads safe for all users, and we need immediate action from the government to address this growing risk.”

Across the province, CVSE workers have consistently reported their vehicles and worksites being targets of violent actions. They also face a number of challenges that compound that risk: inadequate training, unreliable and outdated communication systems, working alone in isolated areas, and a lack of proper reporting protocols. These factors have led CVSE officers to fear for their safety while simply performing their basic job duties.

“CVSE Workers are essential to the safety of our roads, but their own safety is being compromised,” Paul Finch continued. “The government must act swiftly to ensure they are properly protected.”

The BCGEU is calling on the provincial government to work together to improve safety for CVSE officers and provide them with the resources necessary to perform their jobs. Upgrading communications systems and improving training protocols are needed to establish a workplace with a focus on health and safety – where incidents can be actively reported and addressed rather than ignored.