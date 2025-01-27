Mission Council – Pedestrians Get a Head Start When They Cross at Stave Lake Street and 11 Avenue

Mission —The crosswalk signals at Stave Lake Street and 11th Avenue have been upgraded to give pedestrians a head start as part of a new leading pedestrian interval (LPI) signal timing change.

Now, when a pedestrian pushes the button at the crosswalk, the WALK signal will be activated a few seconds before vehicles get a green light. This change helps make the signals safer for people walking.

“Council hears frequently from members of the community about this intersection, so it has become a point to focus for us,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “It is a busy place, due to the proximity of schools and businesses, so we are pleased that we can take this action to make it safer. We will continue to make this corridor, an area of focus for drivers and pedestrians.”

The project was made possible thanks to a road safety grant from BC Vision Zero and ICBC, and with funding from the City of Mission.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to apply these funds to improve this intersection and we are looking to continuously improve more intersections in coming years,” Horn said.

Overhead signs have been installed to alert motorists of the change. Signage will also be added to the crosswalk area to help advise pedestrians of this new feature in the coming weeks.