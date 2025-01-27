Kent Harrison SAR Busy Weekend Aiding Off Roaders, Hiker

Kent/Harrison (KHSAR) – After a quiet beginning to the year, KHSAR had a busy weekend of training and tasks. On Sunday January 26, the team was paged for two different tasks assisting the Agassiz RCMP and BCEHS.

The first page came in at 0030 hrs for some off-roaders who were reported missing in the Chehalis area. KHSAR sent multiple teams in our transport vehicles and UTV to search Chehalis and Statlu FSRs, as well as many spur roads in the area. After searching all night, the team called for mutual aid from Chilliwack SAR and prepared to search from the ground and air once there was daylight, however the subjects made contact with the RCMP and were confirmed to be safe that morning. Thank you to chilliwacksearchandrescue for answering the call for mutual aid.

At 1250 hrs, BCEHS paged the SAR team for a hiker with a head injury on Bear Mountain. The team requested transportation from Valley Helicopters and a landing zone was set up at Harrison Elementary School. A first aid team was flown to the helipad and hiked to the subject, near the summit. The subject was able to be walked with assistance to the helipad and flown down to a waiting ambulance. The subject and their group did everything right by calling for help right away, staying put, and having many warm layers and an emergency bivvy on hand to stay warm while awaiting rescue.