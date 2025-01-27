Construction Starting on Abbotsford Recreation Centre Heat Recovery and Optimization Project

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of BC, is pleased to announce that construction is starting on energy efficiency upgrades at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), as part of the Heat Recovery and Optimization (HeRO) project. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing air quality, sustainability and patron experience of this staple community facility.

The ARC HeRO project involves retrofitting the facility’s existing HVAC system to connect all heating systems throughout the building. This retrofit will capture waste heat from the aquatic centre and arena and redistribute to other areas that require heating, thereby decreasing energy use and reducing carbon pollution. These improvements are projected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 40% and greenhouse gas emissions by 70%. In addition to optimizing energy use, these upgrades will provide better ventilation and more consistent temperatures in the pool area.

Construction begins this week and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. ARC will remain open and operational throughout the construction period, during which there may be possible noise impacts and intermittent interruptions to space use or programming throughout the facility. Any program or space disruptions will be communicated to users via onsite signage, the City’s webpage, on social media and via the Direct2Rec recreation programming website. More information on the ARC HeRO project is available at www.abbotsford.ca/arc-hero.

In addition to heat optimization and energy efficiency upgrades, this project also includes accessibility improvements to the wheelchair pool lifts, which were completed in fall 2023. These enhancements ensure that individuals with mobility challenges can navigate spaces independently and safely. This ARC HeRO project is funded in part by a more than $4.45 million investment by the Government of Canada, through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and a $4.2 million investment by the Province of BC, through the Growing Communities Fund.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Modern recreational infrastructure is essential to keeping our communities inclusive and sustainable. Upgrades to the Abbotsford Recreation Centre will increase accessibility while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We will continue to work with our partners and invest in projects that build safe, supportive, and welcoming community spaces across the country.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

“The construction at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC) will improve the health of people and the environment by decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing our carbon footprint. The Province will continue working with all levels of government on projects that help build strong, healthy and sustainable communities and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford

“Abbotsford Recreation Centre is an extremely popular and well-used facility, contributing significantly to the health and livability of our community. These upgrades through the ARC HeRO project will not only help us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint but will also create a more comfortable experience for residents at our community’s largest recreation facility. This project aligns with Abbotsford City Council’s commitment to environmental and financial sustainability and we are grateful to the Government of Canada and Province of BC for their support in bringing this innovative project to life.”