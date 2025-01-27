Chilliwack Chiefs Commit to Grieco for 25-26

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of Dominic Grieco to the roster for the 25/26 BCHL season. Grieco has logged a lot of game action this season, suiting up for the Campbell River Storm in the VIJHL, and also joining the Chiefs as an affiliate player in 7 contests so far. In Campbell River he has registered 34 points in 29 games to go along with 78 penalty minutes.

A hard nosed player with great speed, Grieco will be looked at to provide energy and speed to the Chiefs forward group. “Dom came in this year and had a great camp with us, made it a hard decision to send him down.” Said Brad Rihela, Associate Coach and Director of Hockey Development. “Coach Troy Newans has done a real good job with him there and Dom has had an excellent season, we’re excited to add him to our group next year.”

“I’m very excited to join the Chiefs family and be a part of an organization that is committed to developing players on and off the ice. Affiliating with the team this year has shown me how incredible the fans, players, and staff are and what it means to be a part of this great organization.