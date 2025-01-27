Chilliwack Basketball Registration Now Open for Spring Club Team ID and Tryouts

Chilliwack – Registration is now open for Chilliwack Basketball Association Spring Club Team ID / Tryouts

Spring Club Teams run from April – June with 2x practices a week, 4 Tournaments, exhibition games, guest coaches and a tonne more!

Purpose of ID / TRYOUTS are to see how many teams they will run per age group and to see what is the best option for your son this Spring!

If you cannot make one of the ID / Tryout dates, please email or if you have any questions – chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com

GRADE 3/4 BOYS – THURS FEB 20

6:30PM – 8PM @ STITOS MIDDLE

GRADE 5 BOYS – THURS FEB 20 –

6:30PM – 8PM @ STITOS MIDDLE

GRADE 6 BOYS – MON FEB 24 6:15PM – 7:30PM @VEDDER MIDDLE

GRADE 7 BOYS – MON FEB 24 7:30PM – 9PM @ VEDDER MIDDLE

GRADE 8 / 9 BOYS – FRI FEB 21

6:30PM – 8:30PM @ STITOS MIDDLE

GRADE 10 BOYS – TBA

Register @ www.chilliwackbasketball.ca

$20 – For ID / Tryout