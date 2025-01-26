UFV Sports Saturday – Cascades Dominant in Basketball, Tough Weekend in Volleyball

Fraser Valley – MBB: Willemsen hits seven threes as Casacdes close out weekend sweep over MacEwan

Jake Willemsen went 7-10 from three point range on Saturday, as the UFV Cascades closed out their second win of the weekend over the MacEwan Griffins on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.



With the win the Cascades move to 7-9, while the Griffins fall to 2-12.

The Cascades head out on the road next week for a pair of games in Prince George against UNBC on January 31 and February 1.

WBB: Gobeil scores 22 in win over Griffins

Maddy Gobeil scored 17 first half points on Saturday, as the UFV Cascades finished off a 66-39 win over the MacEwan Griffins at the UFV Athletic Centre.



With the win, the Cascades move to 11-5 on the season, while the Griffins fall to 0-14.

The Cascades head on the road next week for a pair of matches against the UNBC Timberwolves on January 31, and February 1.

MVB: Cascades fall in four to Bobcats

Despite three sets being decided by just two-points, the UFV Cascades dropped a four-set decision (26-28, 16-25, 29-27, 23-25) to the Brandon University Bobcats on Saturday in Manitoba.

The Cascades fall to 6-10 with the result, while Brandon improves to 6-8 with the win.

The Cascades now have a week off before they take on the Trinity Western Spartans on February 6 and 7 in a home-and-home matchup.

WVB: Cascades fall in five-set battle

The UFV Cascades dropped a five-set contest (17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 11-15) to the Brandon University Bobcats on Saturday in Manitoba.

With the result, the Cascades drop to 12-2 on the season, while Brandon moves to 2-12 this year.

The Cascades continue their road swing next week with a pair of matches against the Regina Cougars on January 31 and February 1. Both matches can be seen live on Canada West TV.

