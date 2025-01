Sardis – K9 at Your Side Dog Training Co. hosted the Doggo Winter Fest, a training and agility workshop for pets, service dogs and yes, their humans.

The next one is in April.

From their Facebook page: We love forming strong, healthy, & happy relationships between humans & dogs. Our goal is to make sure your dog is well balanced. A well balance dog is a happy dog. Which leads to a great team & the best relationship you will ever have.

K9atyourside@gmail.com