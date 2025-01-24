Suspect Driver, Car Chase and Crash Overnight on Mission Bridge

Abbotsford/Mission – At 12:30AM Friday morning, January 24, Abbotsford Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Mission area for a Motor Vehicle Act violation. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a mustang did not comply and fled the attempted traffic stop. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle travelled southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 and collided head- on with a northbound civilian vehicle.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called in to assist.



All lanes on Highway 11 have now re-opened. The Abbotsford Police Department is currently in the early stages of this investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed or who may have dash camera footage of the incident to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.