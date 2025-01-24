Jeff Galbraith – PPC Chilliwack-Hope Candidate for Upcoming Federal Election

Fraser Valley – The political stories around the upcoming federal election, whenever that will be, has focused on the Conservatives, Liberals, NDP and on the outside, the Green Party.

The PPC People’s Party of Canada has announced a Chilliwack-Hope candidate, with others in the Fraser Valley to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jeff Galbraith is running in Chilliwack-Hope.

From his social media: It is an honour and a privilege to be announced as The Peoples Party of Canada candidate for the federal electoral district of Chilliwack – Hope.



I was born in Nova Scotia and was raised and lived here in BC most of my life. Upon graduation in 1979, I served in the Canadian Armed Forces (Naval Division) until Honourably Discharged.



I am a hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding, blue-collar worker who has had enough of being taken advantage of by those whom we believed were supposed to do what best for their district.



Following four decades of working and volunteering in countless opportunities, I have acquired effective interpersonal and communication, analytical and decision-making, planning and organisational, and administrative and financial skills.