OPINION – Bring Back Agriculture to Chilliwack Heritage Park

Fraser Valley – Jeanie Calver is part of a group called – Bring Back Agriculture to Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Chilliwack Heritage Park was envisioned as a cornerstone of agricultural and equestrian life in the Western Canada. When the old fairgrounds were transformed into this state-of-the-art facility in 2001, it was with a promise: to prioritize and promote equestrian and agricultural events, reflecting Chilliwack’s deep roots in farming and livestock culture.

Over the years, however, that promise has faded.

Heritage Park boasts incredible infrastructure, including indoor and outdoor arenas, a rodeo arena, and a track. It’s considered one of the finest facilities of its kind in Western North America. In its early days, it fulfilled its mission, supporting open riding, equestrian events, and agricultural events. But as time passed, the facility drifted away from its agricultural focus. Open riding was discontinued, the track was turned into a parking lot, and access to facilities became increasingly restricted and expensive.

The agricultural and equestrian communities, once the heart of Heritage Park, now feel sidelined in favour of trade shows and non-agricultural events. Simple requests—like using outdoor arenas during events or finding reasonable rental packages—are often met with resistance, high costs, or bureaucratic hurdles. Horse show associations, frustrated by challenges dealing with management and staff, have taken their events—and the economic benefits they bring—to other communities. This shift has alienated local groups and impacted youth and community initiatives, leaving a once-thriving agricultural hub underutilized and disconnected from its roots.

A Tradition Worth Protecting

The annual Chilliwack Fair, celebrating its 153th anniversary, remains a highlight of the Fraser Valley. For over a century and a half, this fair has showcased the best of Chilliwack’s agricultural and equestrian heritage, creating a sense of pride and connection among residents. It’s a tradition worth preserving and building upon. The Chilliwack Fair’s 150th anniversary was a reminder of our rich agricultural history and the vital role this sector plays in our community. Let’s honour that legacy by bringing agriculture back to Heritage Park year-round.

A Disconnect in Management

Heritage Park is currently operated by Tourism Chilliwack, an organization with a proven track record in promoting the region’s attractions. While Tourism Chilliwack excels in many areas, its limited ties to the agricultural sector have contributed to a widening gap between the park’s management and its foundational purpose. Simple requests from equestrian and agricultural groups are often met with bureaucratic hurdles, high costs, and a lack of accommodation.

The agricultural community has voiced concerns for years, but instead of solutions, the problems have grown worse. We need a management structure that understands and prioritizes agriculture, ensuring the park fulfills its original promise to support the region’s farmers, equestrians, and livestock enthusiasts.

Critical Questions for Heritage Park Management

To rebuild trust, the agricultural community deserves transparency. We ask:

Why was open riding discontinued?

Why has the Memorandum of Understanding been discarded?

Where are the permanent stalls that were originally promised? Now if an event requires stable, we must pay to have stalls set up, taken down, and it uses up a second show arena and warm up space.

Why was the track graveled over and turned into a parking lot?

How often are agricultural rentals turned away, and why?

Why is there minimal representation of the agricultural community in facility management?

How does Heritage Park compare its policies and usage with similar facilities in BC and Alberta?

A Vision for Reconnection

To realign Heritage Park with its original purpose, the agricultural and equestrian communities propose the following:

Management Representation: Include voices from diverse agricultural sectors—beef cattle, dairy, 4H, and equine associations—on the management team. Heritage Park must be managed by a knowledgeable team who are connected to the equine and agricultural community and are passionate about creating an exciting and welcoming environment. Reasonable Accessibility: Offer affordable, flexible rental packages tailored to the unique needs of livestock events. Open arenas and outdoor facilities for drop-in use, and restore the track for safe riding. Follow through on the promise of permanent stabling. Youth Partnerships: Reconnect with organizations like 4H, Little Britches Rodeo, and High School Rodeo to support youth involvement in agriculture. Proactive Communication: Foster a collaborative relationship with users through clear, respectful communication. Renewed Focus on Agriculture: Make agriculture the facility’s priority again. Reintroduce events that celebrate Chilliwack’s farming heritage, such as rodeos and livestock competitions, to draw crowds and build community spirit.

Working Together for the Future

Agriculture is the backbone of Chilliwack. Heritage Park was built to honour and sustain that legacy, but its current trajectory undermines its potential. The agricultural community isn’t asking for special treatment—we’re asking for the park to fulfill the promises made when it was created.

We want to work with Heritage Park, not against it. By rebuilding trust, addressing concerns, and fostering collaboration, we can restore Heritage Park to its rightful place as a vibrant center for agriculture and equestrian life. Let’s bring back agriculture to Chilliwack Heritage Park and ensure it remains a source of pride for generations to come.

