Gallery 7 Theatre Holds Auditions for One Act Plays on January 29

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre is excited to be holding general auditions for its Double Feature presentation of two entertaining and thought-provoking one act plays written by Canadian Playwrights. The auditions are open to all performers ages 20 and up.

The first play, written by Stephen Massicotte, is called The Boy’s Own Jedi Handbook. A thirty-somethings Star Wars fan recounts how the movie franchise shaped his youth and how it continues to inspire him as an adult. This hilarious play from the writer of Mary’s Wedding, celebrates the imagination and pays homage to the space fantasy that changed the world.

The second play, written by Jonathan Brower, is called oblivion. A young gay man is consumed with a battle to reconcile his sexuality with his faith. Can a simple pill cure all and bring peace? A compassionate, but relentless exploration of faith and identity, this short play askes important questions about theology, faith and sexuality, and invites empathetic understanding of those who feel caught in the middle.

“These two contrasting plays promise for a delightful, moving and challenging night of theatre for audiences,” explains Managing Artistic Director, Ken Hildebrandt. “They also present an exciting and fulfilling opportunity for performing artists.”

The plays will be directed by Ken Hildebrandt. Over the past 30+ years, Hildebrandt has directed many productions including The Giver, Doubt: A Parable, The Secret Garden and the award-winning The Sound of Music.

The G7 Double Feature will run April 9 – 12, 2025 at the Abbotsford Community Arts Addition.

General auditions will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 starting at 6:30 pm at Gallery 7 Theatre’s Rehearsal Hall, #100 – 34595 3rd Avenue, Abbotsford. For more information and to register, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Those interested in working behind the scenes are also invited to contact the theatre.