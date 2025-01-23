Free Smoke Alarms Available for Mission Residents 

Mission —Mission Fire is on a quest to ensure every home in Mission has a working smoke alarm. Over 1,100 smoke alarms will be given away as part of this campaign.

The smoke alarms were provided to the City of Mission free of charge as part of a collaboration with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit aimed at reducing fire-related injuries and fatalities in British Columbia.

“Safety is one of our key strategic priorities and we are looking to address it at every level, but prevention is one of our most important priorities,” said Mayor Horn on behalf of Council “There’s no question that smoke detectors are one of the simplest ways to keep your family safe so we hope that people will take advantage of this program.”

Most fire-related deaths and injuries occur in people’s homes. Having a working smoke alarm is one of the best ways to keep yourself and your family safe from fire, and fire injuries and deaths.

Residents are encouraged to request a smoke alarm. Requests will be fulfilled on a first come, first served basis.