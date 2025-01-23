Chilliwack Fire – One Dead in Structure Fire on Victoria Avenue

Chilliwack – Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2025, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a third-floor unit in an apartment building located in the 45800 block of Victoria Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire alarms were sounding, but no visible smoke was detected from the exterior.

After further investigation, crews confirmed an active fire within the unit, prompting a call for additional resources to support the incident.

Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 were dispatched to the scene. Crews quickly established a water supply and conducted an aggressive fire attack, successfully containing the fire to the single affected unit. Thanks to their efforts, other units in the building sustained minimal damage, allowing residents to return to their homes. BC Emergency Health Services (BCAS) and the RCMP were also on scene to provide support.

Tragically fire crews discovered a deceased individual at the scene. The Chilliwack Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP, with support from the Chilliwack Fire Department. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

