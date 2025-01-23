Chiefs Busy Week With Trade, Signing and Alumni Up For Hobey Baker Award

Chilliwack – This week, the Chilliwack Chiefs traded defenseman Tucker Shedd to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in return for future considerations. Tucker volunteered a lot in the community the past two seasons.

On Thursday, they announced the signing of 2006-born defender Adam Kral. The 6’3 right hand shot hails from Czechia, and spent the first half of the season with the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos. Kral has spent significant time with the Czechia national program suiting up in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup among other international events.

In Chiefs Alumni news, 3 former players have been nominated for the NCAA Hobey Baker Award which is presented to the top college hockey player. Vegas Golden Knights draft pick, Abram Wiebe (North Dakota), Connor Milburn (Lake Superior State) and Sasha Teleguine (Lake Superior State) are all vying for the coveted award. Chiefs alumni Jason Krog is a former winner of the Hobey Baker Award. Jason is now the Vancouver Canucks skills and skating coach. Other former recipients include; Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)and Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights).