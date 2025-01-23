AbbyPD Charge One Man with Gun Offenses After Search of Suspicious Vehicle

Abbotsford – On Wednesday January 22, Abbotsford Police Department were conducting proactive patrols along South Parallell Road east of Whatcom Road when they located a suspicious vehicle.

Checks of that vehicle identified the driver as breaching his conditions.

A firearm and ammunition was also located in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Black Press reports 32 year old Tylor Soles, was charged with four offences including possession of a firearm without registration, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, careless use or storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Soles has been released from custody pending his next court appearance on February 10.