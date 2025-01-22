Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS – Fraser Valley – January 22

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SCHAPANSKY,Bryan

Age: 51

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Grey/Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Possess Controlled Drug/Substance to Traffick x4

Warrant in effect: January 20, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

ANDERSON, David

Age: 40

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: January 20, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack