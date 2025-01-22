Skip to content

UPDATE – Chilliwack’s Louis De Jaeger Becomes Metis BC’s First 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council Chair

Home
Indigenous
UPDATE – Chilliwack’s Louis De Jaeger Becomes Metis BC’s First 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council Chair

Chilliwack – JANUARY 21 UPDATE – On Tuesday January 21, Louis De Jaeger was officially sworn in as MNBC’s first 2SLGBTQQIA+ Chair. This position on their Board of Directors aims to represent the voices of 2SLGBTQQIA+ Citizens across the province, and it’s the first position of its kind in Métis governments across Canada.

2025 Metis Nation BC Louis De Jaeger

ORIGINAL STORY JANUARY 6 – Chilliwack and Metis BC’s Louis De Jaeger became MNBC’s first 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council Chair.

This position aims to represent the voices of 2SLGBTQQIA+ Citizens across the province, and it’s the first position of its kind in Métis governments throughout the country.

This was an historic by-election which was held on Sunday, January 5, by online and mail-in ballot only for the purpose of electing a 2SLGBTQQIA+ Governance Council

For more details on the result, visit: https://www.mnbc.ca/about-mnbc/elections/2025-byelection.

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts