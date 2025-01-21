Chilliwack Minor Ball Hockey – “Try It” Event – Saturday February 9

Chilliwack – If you’re curious about ball hockey but have never tried it? Well, this is your opportunity!

Join Chilliwck Minor Ball Hockey on February 9th from 4:00 – 5:30 at Atchelitz Hall for our first FREE “try it” event!

If you are unsure whether you want to register, this is the perfect opportunity to test out the program ahead of registering for the season. The event will be run by experienced coaches and our development team so the kids can experience shooting, passing and stick handling in a safe and inclusive environment.

Atchelitz Hall | 6542 Lickman Rd, Chilliwack BC V2R 4A9

Ages 5 to 10 | 4:00 – 4:45 PM

Ages 11 – 16 | 4:45 – 5:30 PM

RSVP by emailing hello@chilliwackminorballhockey.ca

Come out, meet the team, and play some ball hockey!

Participants should bring a stick, gloves, and helmet, if they have it. The team will have limited equipment available.

Drop in is also welcome.

Facebook info is here.