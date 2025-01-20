Sport BC Announces Finalists for 57th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards – Includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack Athletes

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Sport BC announces the finalists to be celebrated at the upcoming 57th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards taking place on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The event, to be hosted by CBC’s Scott Russell, recognizes the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their sport in the 2024 season. Each finalist was nominated by their Provincial or Multi-Sport Organization, High School, College, or University. The Selection Committee, led by long-serving Chair Bernie Pascall, included a diverse group of highly experienced British Columbia sport leaders and media members.

An additional six awards will be presented at the ceremony including the Best of BC, KidSport BC Community Champion, Harry Jerome Comeback, Daryl Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award and In Her Footsteps Honourees and the Bobbie Steen Legacy Foundation Award recipient.

Female Athlete with a Disability Danielle Ellis (White Rock, BC) – Sitting Volleyball

Julia Hanes (Vancouver, BC) – Para Athletics (Seated Throws)

Maggie Manning (Salmon Arm, BC) – Para Ice Hockey

Male Athlete with a Disability

Nathan Clement (West Vancouver, BC) – Para Cycling

Cody Fournie (Victoria, BC) – Para Athletics (Wheelchair Racing)

Sebastian Massabie (Surrey, BC) – Para Swimming

Female Coach of the Year Laura Brown (North Vancouver, BC) – Cycling

Karen Kos (North Vancouver, BC) – Ice Hockey

Dorina Stan (North Vancouver, BC) – Gymnastics

Male Coach of the Year Dylan Armstrong (Kamloops, BC) – Athletics

Igor Gantsevich (Richmond, BC) – Fencing

Richard Ikeda (Abbotsford, BC) – Gymnastics

High School Female Athlete of the Year Agnia Krakovska (Maple Ridge, BC) – Wrestling (Maple Ridge Secondary)

Talia Phangura (Surrey, BC) – Athletics (North Surrey Secondary)

Miah Schuurman (Chilliwack, BC) – Basketball & Volleyball (Unity Christian School)

High School Male Athlete of the Year

Cole Bugden (Vernon, BC) – Basketball, Football & Golf (Vernon Senior Secondary)

Michealjeet Grewal (Abbotsford, BC) – Wrestling (WJ Mouat Secondary)

Emmet Ward (North Vancouver, BC) – Basketball, Football, Rugby & Track and Field (Windsor Secondary)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Chloe Primerano (North Vancouver, BC) – Ice Hockey

Amy Lee (Langley, BC) – Golf

Brooklyn Lee-McMeeken (Pitt Meadows, BC) – Gymnastics

Junior Male Athlete of the Year Isaac Boehmer (Penticton, BC) – Soccer

Lowan Le Bris (Surrey, BC) – Judo

Nick Zhang (Vancouver, BC) – Fencing

Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Caileigh Filmer (Victoria, BC) – Rowing

Shallon Olsen (Surrey, BC) – Gymnastics

Camryn Rogers (Richmond, BC) – Athletics

Senior Male Athlete of the Year Amar Dhesi (Surrey, BC) – Wrestling

Raymond Huang (Vancouver, BC) – Archery

Ethan Katzberg (Nanaimo, BC) – Athletics

Post Secondary Athlete of the Year Nicolas Huerta –Track and Field (TWU)

Marie-Eloise Leclair – Track and Field (SFU)

Diego Maffia – Basketball (UVic)

Garrett Rooker – Football (UBC)

Katalin Tolnai – Soccer (UBC)

Team of the Year UBC Thunderbirds Women’s Soccer

UVIC Vikes Women’s Field Hockey

Team Canada National Junior Squash Team

Master Athlete of the Year

Betty Brussel (New Westminster, BC) – Swimming

Gerald Poulton (Victoria, BC) – Squash

Diane Silzer (North Vancouver, BC) – Speed Skating

Official of the Year Kevin Bowie (Vancouver, BC) – Wheelchair Rugby

Brian Hiebert (Vancouver, BC) – Beach Volleyball

Andrée Montreuil (Vancouver, BC) – Gymnastics