Public Survey from Proponents of Bridal Veil Mountain Resort

Popkum/Rosedale/Chilliwack/Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport and Bridal Veil Mountain Resort LTD have an open invitation for public comment on the Expression of Interest and call for Expressions of Interest from other parties who may want to develop an all-seasons resort in the area.

The idea of a resort has been in the news since 2021 after a media and public unveiling at a Gala at The Falls Golf Club.

An Expression of Interest is the first step in a multi-stage review process under the All-Seasons Resort Policy. Project planning information at this initial stage of the major project review process is preliminary and conceptual. The overarching goal of the review process at the EOI stage is assessing the initial project feasibility and confirming a sole proponent. More detailed planning information about the project is developed if it advances to the next stages. If successful, the proponent will be invited to move forward in the review process and submit a Formal Proposal, the second stage of the major project review process. Additional public engagement would occur at that time.

From the group – Chilliwack River Valley – Please see survey for the proposed resort. Although this is not in our area but in Area D next door, Possible effects may be made on our water table, fish and wildlife and possible recreation in the backcountry opportunities. I encourage everyone to have a read and provide feedback as it will affect our Area.

The online survey is open to residents of the Fraser Valley from January 15 to February 28, 2025.

FVN Original Story from April 2024 is here.

https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogeth…/engagement/bridal-veil