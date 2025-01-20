Chilliwack – Once a Sunday institution, the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is on the move – To Saturdays.

From May 24-October 4 at the NEW LOCATION: Central Community Park, Saturdays 10AM to 2PM.

SAME amazing atmosphere and incredible vendors.

As a certified BCAFM farmers market, they guarantee that everything you find is as local and fresh as it gets. From fruits and vegetables to handcrafted foods, none of our products are mass-produced or resold. Each item is lovingly made by hand, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity.

Their Commitment to Local and Fresh:

Locally Grown: We promise the freshest produce, directly from local farms to your table.

We promise the freshest produce, directly from local farms to your table. Handmade Goodness: Every food item is crafted by local hands, never mass-produced.

Every food item is crafted by local hands, never mass-produced. Community Focused: Every penny we raise goes back into the community, supporting local initiatives and food security.

Applications for vendors and food trucks are now OPEN! Do not miss your chance to be part of this amazing weekly event.

Visit www.chilliwackmarket.com to apply!