Chilliwack Basketball Association Now Hiring Coaches

Chilliwack – Have you ever wanted to Coach Basketball in Chilliwack?

Are you an adult who grew up playing and coaching but haven’t had the chance recently?

Are you a Grade 10, 11 or 12 player looking for volunteer hours or a paid position?

Message Chilliwack Basketball Association on Instagram or email chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com for more information on how to be part of the coaching team this year.

2025 Chilliwack Basketball Association Coaching

