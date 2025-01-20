Chilliwack Basketball Association Now Hiring Coaches

Chilliwack – Have you ever wanted to Coach Basketball in Chilliwack?
Are you an adult who grew up playing and coaching but haven’t had the chance recently?
Are you a Grade 10, 11 or 12 player looking for volunteer hours or a paid position?
Message Chilliwack Basketball Association on Instagram or email chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com for more information on how to be part of the coaching team this year.
Sport BC Announces Finalists for 57th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards – Includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack Athletes
Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Sport BC announces the finalists to be celebrated at the upcoming 57th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards taking place on Thursday,