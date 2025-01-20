2025 Pacific Agriculture Show – Tradex – January 23 to 25

Abbotsford – The Pacific Agriculture Show, the largest and most important agriculture exhibition in the province, is the premier event for BC’s agriculture industry. The 2025 edition will be the 27th annual show and it will be the biggest and best yet!

January 23 to 25 at Tradex Abbotsford.(Note: Thursday to Saturday)

PARKING IS FREE!.

Ticket information is here.

BC’s agriculture industry is unique in its diversity and the Show attracts an attendance from all the livestock and horticulture sectors.

Producers, ranchers and farmers appreciate the show, as it represents the scope and importance of the industry and lets them investigate and compare the latest technology, trends and techniques available. The 2024 show was another great success and attracted over 9,500 qualified farmers and producers who saw over 300 exhibiting companies. The Pacific Agriculture Show has consistently sold out the past 10 years – so don’t miss the best marketing opportunity of 2025 – Book your space early and get ready to: secure new leads, generate sales, and stay in touch with your past, current and future customers.

Our successful and extensive marketing and promotional campaign ensures we consistently attract thousands of farmers and producers from across BC, Alberta, and the Pacific Northwest.