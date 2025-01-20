Skip to content

2025 Fraser Valley Metis Association Artisan Markets – First One is in February

Fraser Valley – The schedule for the 2025 Fraser Valley Metis Association Artisan Markets is February 8 in Abbotsford. 2025 will feature 11 Artisan Market dates.

full details in the poster below:

2025 FVMA Artisan Markets February

