2025 Fraser Valley Metis Association Artisan Markets – First One is in February

Fraser Valley – The schedule for the 2025 Fraser Valley Metis Association Artisan Markets is February 8 in Abbotsford. 2025 will feature 11 Artisan Market dates.
full details in the poster below:
Fraser Valley – The schedule for the 2025 Fraser Valley Metis Association Artisan Markets is February 8 in Abbotsford. 2025 will feature 11 Artisan Market dates.
full details in the poster below:
Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Sport BC announces the finalists to be celebrated at the upcoming 57th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards taking place on Thursday,
Chilliwack – Once a Sunday institution, the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is on the move – To Saturdays. From May 24-October 4 at the NEW
Chilliwack – This winter, embrace your artistic side and discover a world of creativity at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! Whether you’re an experienced artist or
Surrey – Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, organizers of the Surrey Khalsa Day Parade announce that the 2025 event will take place on Saturday, April 19th