Chilliwack FC Spring League Starts April 7

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC is excited to announce the return of their in-house Spring League Program, now called “Under the Lights”!

Program Details:
• Age Groups: U11-U18
• Format: Games only, no training
• Dates: Week of April 7 – Week of June 14
• Days: Monday to Thursday (Exact schedule TBA)
• Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM (Exact times TBA)
• Cost: $200 (Includes uniform)

This program is perfect for players who love the game but prefer a lighter schedule. Get ready for fun and exciting game play every week under the evening lights!

Register now and join for an unforgettable season

Chilliwack FC Spring League – Under the Lights https://chilliwackfc.com/recrea…/chilliwack-spring-league/

