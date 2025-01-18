UPDATE – FOUND SAFE – Chilliwack Man Feared Drowned on the Vedder River – Fishing Rods Found

Chilliwack – UPDATE and good news! At approximately 6:30 PM, the man who was calling out for help called the Chilliwack RCMP and advised that he was safe and was able to get himself off the river.

Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in located this man.

ORIGINAL STORY – On Saturday morning, January 18, (@10:53AM), officers were called to 41877 No 3 Road, Chilliwack for a report of a person in distress in the Vedder River. An unknown man was heard shouting for help and moments after was silent. First responders, including Chilliwack Search and Rescue, attended. First responders located two fishing rods and a green Bass Pro Shop toque, in the water near where the screams were heard but did not find anyone in the water.

Chilliwack RCMP is looking for any witnesses that may have information about this incident or can help us identify the individual. The two fishing rods are a black and red Bass Pro Shop spin castor and a brown and gold 11.5 foot trophy bait castor.

If you have any information, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file number 2025-2344.

