OPINION – Silence is Complicity: Exposing the Cruelty in Our Backyard – NOTE: Disturbing and Graphic Content

Fraser Valley – The opinion piece on animal cruelty was sent to FVN on the condition of anonymity.

Recently, a deeply disturbing video surfaced online showing pigs suffering in unimaginable ways at Johnston’s Meat, a local slaughterhouse. The footage, which has been widely shared and sparked outrage among viewers, exposes a harrowing reality: pigs enduring brutal treatment both before and during slaughter. Yet, despite numerous calls for action and accountability, a glaring silence persists from a trusted institution we rely on for truth and transparency—the CBC.

The video in question is not just an indictment of Johnston’s Meat but a damning reflection of how industrial animal agriculture operates behind closed doors. It shows pigs in distress, struggling and crying out as they endure neglect and mistreatment. This isn’t an isolated incident; it’s a systemic issue that has been repeatedly documented in slaughterhouses worldwide. What makes this particular case even more appalling is that it’s happening in our own community, under the guise of humane and ethical practices.

Local activists and concerned citizens have repeatedly urged the CBC to air this footage or at least address the issue in a meaningful way. But the network’s refusal to do so raises serious questions about its commitment to journalistic integrity and public accountability. The CBC’s mandate is to inform Canadians and foster public debate on critical issues. By ignoring this story, they’re failing their audience and the animals suffering in silence.

One of the arguments often cited by media outlets for not airing such footage is that it’s too graphic or disturbing for viewers. But isn’t that precisely the point? The reality of what happens to animals in slaughterhouses is horrifying, and shielding the public from this truth only perpetuates ignorance and inaction. People have the right to know the cost of their choices and the hidden suffering behind the neatly packaged meat on grocery store shelves.

The CBC’s silence is not neutral; it’s a form of complicity. By choosing not to cover this story, they’re enabling the very systems of abuse and exploitation that thrive in darkness. Journalism has the power to shine a light on injustice, to give a voice to the voiceless, and to spur meaningful change. When a media outlet fails to do so, it abdicates its responsibility to the public and to the truth.

This is not just an animal rights issue; it’s a matter of public trust and accountability. If Johnston’s Meat is allowed to continue these practices unchecked, what does that say about our community’s values? If the CBC won’t report on such blatant cruelty, what other stories are they choosing to ignore?

It’s time for all of us to demand better—from our local businesses, from our media, and from ourselves. We must hold Johnston’s Meat accountable for their actions and push for stricter regulations and enforcement in the industry. And we must demand that the CBC fulfill its role as a public broadcaster by addressing issues that matter, no matter how uncomfortable they may be.

Silence allows injustice to thrive. It’s up to us to break that silence and ensure that the voices of the voiceless—whether they’re pigs in a slaughterhouse or citizens demanding transparency—are heard. Anything less is unacceptable.

The video from Animal Justice for reference https://youtu.be/5BrwAIsfBXI?si=5olEfI0RlX9UY2WF