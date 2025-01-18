British Columbia Provincial Football Association (BCPFA) Rebrands as Football British Columbia – Oversees Huskers, Rams

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – – The British Columbia Provincial Football Association (BCPFA) announced a formal name change for the organization. Effective January 1st, the association has adopted “Football British Columbia” as its new name.

The name change aligns with how many members of the football community reference the provincial football association (Football BC). It also aligns with the naming format used by the other provincial football organizations across Canada and with many of the provincial organizations in BC who govern other sports.

This includes the BCFC Valley Huskers and Langley Rams.

The URL www.footballbc.com has also been secured to ensure the effective communication of the name change. A new and updated website incorporating new logo and associated changes in branding will be launched in the coming weeks.

Football British Columbia (Football BC) is the provincial sport governing body responsible for the governance, promotion and development of the sport of football in British Columbia.

The sport of football was first played in British Columbia in the 1880s and is now played throughout the province. Football is played as both a contact sport (tackle) and as a sport without contact (Flag or Touch). In 2028, the sport of football will be included in the Olympic games (Los Angeles) for the first time since 1932.